Hidden Heroes: America's Military Caregivers

Military caregivers play an essential role in caring for injured or wounded service members and veterans. In this briefing, Terri Tanielian and Rajeev Ramchand present the challenges today's military caregivers face, and what Congress and others can do to support them.

About the Briefing

Since 2001, thousands of U.S. service members returning with disabling injuries or illnesses have required long-term support beyond what the formal health care system provides. Many of these injured or wounded service members or veterans rely on the support of caregivers — family or friends who provide unpaid care or help coordinate services for the wounded, ill, and injured.

While much has been written about the role of caregiving for other populations — like the elderly, chronically ill, or children with special needs — little is known about “military caregivers.” Military caregivers play an essential role in caring for injured or wounded service members and veterans. Yet playing this role can impose a substantial physical, emotional, and financial toll on caregivers. So, what challenges do today’s military caregivers face, and what can Congress and others do to support them?

Terri Tanielian and Rajeev Ramchand present results from the RAND study on: