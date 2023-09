Advancing Racial Equity Policy

Against the backdrop of a pandemic that is inflicting disproportionate physical and economic pain on communities of color, and an overdue reckoning with America's long history of systemic inequity and structural racism, the RAND Corporation has launched the RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy.

In this video conversation, Anita Chandra and Benjamin Preston discuss RAND’s efforts to address the challenges of racial equity from a variety of angles—and options for converting research into action. They talk about the new center’s goals, including developing and applying approaches that will build racial equity-based systems and help strengthen and safeguard communities for the future. Brandon Baker hosts.