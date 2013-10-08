RAND Military Fellows Program

RAND acts as a host to active-duty service members from all branches of our nation's Armed Forces through the Military Fellows Program. Typically, fellows are stationed at RAND's Santa Monica location for one year. Fellows are given access to all aspects of RAND's research community and are encouraged to participate actively in RAND research projects, seminars, and discussion groups.

Requirements and procedures for the Military Fellows Program differ by branch of service.

Additionally, RAND conducts a fellowship with the Department of Homeland Security.