RAND Expert to Testify on the Impact of Arctic Changes on International Security and Regional Cooperation
Who
Abbie Tingstad, senior physical scientist at the RAND Corporation, will testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation on “Anticipating Policy Options for Addressing Arctic Issues.”
What
Tingstad will discuss:
- key challenges to the vulnerability of the Arctic region
- how regional cooperation and governance will affect the transportation systems and U.S. Coast Guard's role in the Arctic
- how mitigating capability gaps to ensure safety, security and stewardship activities will require investing in organizations and people
- the impact of climate change on the Arctic region.
When
2:00 p.m., ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Where
2167 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C.
Interviews
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.