RAND Expert to Speak on China's and Russia’s Roles in the Middle East

Who Christine Wormuth, director of the RAND International Security and Defense Policy Center, will testify before the House Foreign Affairs Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism Subcommittee on China's and Russia's evolving roles in the Middle East.

What Wormuth will discuss: where the interests and strategic objectives of China and Russia in the Middle East overlap

U.S. policy recommendations in the region

how the U.S. approach in the Middle East fits into the paradigm of great power competition

how the U.S. approach in the Middle East affects U.S. responsibilities and strategy towards China and Russia in other theaters.

When 2:00 p.m., ET, Thursday, May 9, 2019

Where 2212 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C.

Interviews To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:

(703) 414-4795 or

(310) 451-6913, or

send an email to media@rand.org.