RAND Expert to Testify on China and Global Health, Assessing Risks and Opportunities

Who

Jennifer Bouey, a senior policy researcher and the inaugural Tang Chair for China Policy Studies at the RAND Corporation, will testify Wednesday, July 31 before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission on “China and Global Health: Implications of U.S.-China Collaborations on Health.”

What

Bouey, a behavioral epidemiologist, will discuss:

  • China's current global health activities and impact
  • Chinese government's motivations and future plans in global health
  • past U.S.-China collaborations in global health
  • cooperation between U.S. and Chinese health and biotech companies
  • suggestions for U.S. policy makers to address the challenges associated with China's global health activities.

When

10:50 a.m., ET, Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Where

Russell Senate Office Building, Room 428A, Washington, D.C.

Interviews

