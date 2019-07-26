RAND Expert to Testify on China and Global Health, Assessing Risks and Opportunities
Who
Jennifer Bouey, a senior policy researcher and the inaugural Tang Chair for China Policy Studies at the RAND Corporation, will testify Wednesday, July 31 before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission on “China and Global Health: Implications of U.S.-China Collaborations on Health.”
What
Bouey, a behavioral epidemiologist, will discuss:
- China's current global health activities and impact
- Chinese government's motivations and future plans in global health
- past U.S.-China collaborations in global health
- cooperation between U.S. and Chinese health and biotech companies
- suggestions for U.S. policy makers to address the challenges associated with China's global health activities.
When
10:50 a.m., ET, Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Where
Russell Senate Office Building, Room 428A, Washington, D.C.
