RAND Expert to Testify on China and Global Health, Assessing Risks and Opportunities

Who Jennifer Bouey, a senior policy researcher and the inaugural Tang Chair for China Policy Studies at the RAND Corporation, will testify Wednesday, July 31 before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission on “China and Global Health: Implications of U.S.-China Collaborations on Health.”

What Bouey, a behavioral epidemiologist, will discuss: China's current global health activities and impact

Chinese government's motivations and future plans in global health

past U.S.-China collaborations in global health

cooperation between U.S. and Chinese health and biotech companies

suggestions for U.S. policy makers to address the challenges associated with China's global health activities.

When 10:50 a.m., ET, Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Where Russell Senate Office Building, Room 428A, Washington, D.C.

