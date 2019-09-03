RAND Experts to Speak on How U.S. Policies Can Stress Russia

Who James Dobbins, senior fellow and distinguished chair in Diplomacy and Security, Howard Shatz, senior economist, and Raphael Cohen, associate director, Strategy and Doctrine Program, Project Air Force at the RAND Corporation will address which U.S. policies could stress Russia's military, its economy and the regime's political standing at home and abroad.

What Dobbins, Cohen and Shatz will discuss: Russia's economic, political, and military vulnerabilities and anxieties

nonviolent, cost-imposing options that the United States and its allies could pursue to stress Russia

the costs, benefits and implications of those options.

When 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., ET, Thursday, September 5, 2019

Where 2044 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C.

Interviews To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:

(703) 414-4795 or

(310) 451-6913, or

send an email to media@rand.org.