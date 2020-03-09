RAND Expert to Testify on Coronavirus' Impact on America's Small Businesses

Who

Jennifer Bouey, senior policy researcher and Tang Chair in China Policy Studies at the RAND Corporation, will testify before the House Small Business Committee on “Assessment of COVID-19's Impact on Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Implications from China.”

What

Bouey will discuss:

  • China's COVID-19 epidemic and the Chinese government's responses
  • the impact of public health measures (quarantines, travel bans, cost of testing) on the Chinese economy
  • the effects of the coronavirus on the global supply chain.

When

11:30 a.m., ET, Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Where

2360 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C.

Interviews

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.

