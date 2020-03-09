RAND Expert to Testify on Coronavirus' Impact on America's Small Businesses

Who Jennifer Bouey, senior policy researcher and Tang Chair in China Policy Studies at the RAND Corporation, will testify before the House Small Business Committee on “Assessment of COVID-19's Impact on Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Implications from China.”

What Bouey will discuss: China's COVID-19 epidemic and the Chinese government's responses

the impact of public health measures (quarantines, travel bans, cost of testing) on the Chinese economy

the effects of the coronavirus on the global supply chain.

When 11:30 a.m., ET, Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Where 2360 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C.

