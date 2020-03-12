RAND Experts Available to Discuss Coronavirus and COVID-19 Pandemic

RAND has experts available to answer questions from journalists about the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of U.S. outbreaks on hospitals and health care systems, schools, borders and travel policies and community preparedness. RAND experts can also comment on outbreaks in other parts of the world and their ramifications for international policy and national security.

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations at +1-(703) 414-4795 or +1-(310) 451-6913. Or, send an email to media@rand.org.

Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases

U.S. Hospitals and Health Care Systems

Emergency Management in Communities and Schools

Risk Perception and Misinformation

Elizabeth Petrun Sayers Petrun Sayers is a behavioral and social scientist who researches how traditional and new media shape risk perceptions and health behaviors, as well as community resilience. Christopher Paul Paul is a senior social scientist who has studied online misinformation campaigns. Katherine Carman Director of the RAND Center for Financial and Economic Decision Making, Carman's research focuses on how individuals make choices related to health and how peers, family members, and broader networks influence choices.

International Affairs

Bruce Bennett Bennet is a senior international/defense researcher and can address the coronavirus in North Korea and South Korea and its potential military implications. Recent media: Daily Beast and Voice of America Soo Kim Kim is a policy analyst who can address impacts on North Korean political and economic systems. Recent media: Bloomberg, Radio Free Asia, Newsy Ariane Tabatabai An associate political scientist, Tabatabai can discuss the effects of the outbreak on the Iranian government. Recent media: NPR's All Things Considered

Travel and Border Control

Blas Nuñez-Neto Nuñez-Neto is a senior policy researcher and expert in homeland security and travel/trade policy and enforcement. He can speak to travel restrictions or border controls. Henry Willis Associate director of the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center and a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, Willis works on homeland security risk management and preparedness, including border security efforts.

Interviews To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:

(703) 414-4795 or

(310) 451-6913, or

send an email to media@rand.org.