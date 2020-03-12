RAND Experts Available to Discuss Coronavirus and COVID-19 Pandemic
RAND has experts available to answer questions from journalists about the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of U.S. outbreaks on hospitals and health care systems, schools, borders and travel policies and community preparedness. RAND experts can also comment on outbreaks in other parts of the world and their ramifications for international policy and national security.
Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases
- Dr. Jennifer Bouey
The Tang Chair in China Policy Studies at RAND, Dr. Bouey is an epidemiologist whose research focuses on global health strategies and the social determinants of health. She recently testified before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation on COVID-19.
Recent media: Bloomberg television, South China Morning Post, CNBC.
- Kathryn Bouskill
The associate director of the RAND Center for Global Risk and Security, Bouskill is an anthropologist with an M.P.H. in epidemiology. She studies a range of sociocultural- and health-related issues such as health disparities and global health security issues.
Recent paper: “Global Health and Security: Threats and Opportunities” (2019)
U.S. Hospitals and Health Care Systems
- Dr. Courtney Gidengil
Dr. Gidengil is a senior physician policy researcher who is board-certified in both general pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases.
Recent media: South China Morning Post and CIDRAP News
Recent paper: “Does the United States Need to Strengthen the System of Care for Infectious Diseases?”
- Dr. Mahshid Abir
Dr. Abir is a senior physician policy researcher whose research focuses on hospital surge capacity and the effects of overcrowding at medical facilities. She is also an emergency room physician at the University of Michigan.
Recent media: NPR's All Things Considered
- Lori Uscher-Pines
Uscher-Pines is a senior policy researcher whose work focuses on health care delivery via telemedicine, as well as emergency preparedness and response and social distancing.
Recent media: Wired and Food & Wine
- Andrew Mulcahy
Mulcahy is a senior policy researcher who studies health care management and economics. He also researches prescription drug policies and drug supply chains.
Emergency Management in Communities and Schools
- Dr. Laura Faherty
Dr. Faherty is a physician policy researcher at RAND and an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Boston University School of Medicine who can address epidemic and pandemic preparedness in schools.
Recent media: Crosscut/ KCTS 9
- Christopher Nelson
Nelson is a political scientist with expertise in health system preparedness, community resilience and emergency decisionmaking. He has helped U.S. and EU agencies assess state/local capacity to respond to bioterrorism attacks, infectious disease outbreaks, and other health emergencies.
- Patrick Roberts
Roberts is a political scientist who can speak about disaster risk and emergency management.
Recent media: Washington Post op-ed
- Heather Schwartz
Schwartz is the director of the RAND Pre-K to 12 educational systems program. She can address the effects of long-term school closures.
- Anita Chandra
Vice president and director of RAND Social and Economic Well-Being, Chandra can address disaster preparedness, community resilience, and long-term disaster recovery.
Recent media: Vox
Risk Perception and Misinformation
- Elizabeth Petrun Sayers
Petrun Sayers is a behavioral and social scientist who researches how traditional and new media shape risk perceptions and health behaviors, as well as community resilience.
- Christopher Paul
Paul is a senior social scientist who has studied online misinformation campaigns.
- Katherine Carman
Director of the RAND Center for Financial and Economic Decision Making, Carman's research focuses on how individuals make choices related to health and how peers, family members, and broader networks influence choices.
International Affairs
- Bruce Bennett
Bennet is a senior international/defense researcher and can address the coronavirus in North Korea and South Korea and its potential military implications.
Recent media: Daily Beast and Voice of America
- Soo Kim
Kim is a policy analyst who can address impacts on North Korean political and economic systems.
Recent media: Bloomberg, Radio Free Asia, Newsy
- Ariane Tabatabai
An associate political scientist, Tabatabai can discuss the effects of the outbreak on the Iranian government.
Recent media: NPR's All Things Considered
Travel and Border Control
- Blas Nuñez-Neto
Nuñez-Neto is a senior policy researcher and expert in homeland security and travel/trade policy and enforcement. He can speak to travel restrictions or border controls.
- Henry Willis
Associate director of the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center and a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, Willis works on homeland security risk management and preparedness, including border security efforts.
