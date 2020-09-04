RAND Expert to Testify on Continuity and Change in China's Foreign Policy
Who
Andrew Scobell, a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, will testify before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission on continuities and changes in the foreign policy of the People's Republic of China (PRC).
What
Scobell will discuss:
- how the PRC's recent assertive and confrontational actions represent continuity with past decades of foreign policy, but also a change because of increased PRC power
- the PRC's strategic goals
- changes in U.S.-China relations and corresponding changes in PRC perceptions of the United States
- features of the ruling regime and defining characteristics of the regime's current generation of leaders
- the domestic context for evaluating the success of PRC foreign policy
- how domestic pressures impact PRC foreign policy.
When
10:00 a.m., ET, Wednesday. September 9, 2020
Where
Video conference: https://www.uscc.gov/hearings/us-china-relations-2020-enduring-problems-and-emerging-challenges
