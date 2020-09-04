RAND Expert to Testify on Continuity and Change in China's Foreign Policy

Who Andrew Scobell, a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, will testify before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission on continuities and changes in the foreign policy of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

What Scobell will discuss: how the PRC's recent assertive and confrontational actions represent continuity with past decades of foreign policy, but also a change because of increased PRC power

the PRC's strategic goals

changes in U.S.-China relations and corresponding changes in PRC perceptions of the United States

features of the ruling regime and defining characteristics of the regime's current generation of leaders

the domestic context for evaluating the success of PRC foreign policy

how domestic pressures impact PRC foreign policy.

When 10:00 a.m., ET, Wednesday. September 9, 2020

Where Video conference: https://www.uscc.gov/hearings/us-china-relations-2020-enduring-problems-and-emerging-challenges

Interviews To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:

(703) 414-4795 or

(310) 451-6913, or

send an email to media@rand.org.