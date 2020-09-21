Role of Allies and Partners in U.S. Military Strategy and Operations Is Topic of RAND Expert Congressional Testimony

Who

Christine Wormuth, director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the RAND Corporation, will testify before the House Armed Services Committee on the role of allies and partners in U.S. military strategy and operations.

What

Wormuth will discuss:

  • America's global network of alliances and partnerships
  • the challenges ahead to the U.S. national security approach, including growing threats from China and Russia
  • a need for a comprehensive plan to adapt and revitalize the U.S. network of alliances and rebalance America's military footprint overseas.

When

12 p.m., ET, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

Where

Video conference, https://armedservices.house.gov/hearings?ID=B297A323-C5FA-460A-A403-313D9D37B4D3

