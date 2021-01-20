RAND Experts Available to Discuss Biden's 100-Day Agenda
RAND has experts available to answer media questions about priorities for the Biden Administration's first 100 days. Specific topics for RAND expertise include education, immigration, the environment, criminal justice, and economic stimulus, as well as various topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine. RAND experts can also comment on the potential impact of Biden's policies on international policy and national security.
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations via email at media@rand.org or by phone at +1-(703) 414-4795 or +1-(310) 451-6913.
Economic Stimulus/Pandemic Relief
Regarding Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief package, RAND experts can discuss elements including reducing child poverty, stimulus checks, and raising the minimum wage:
- Kathryn Edwards
-
Edwards is a labor economist who studies the labor force participation and outcomes of vulnerable populations. She can speak to employment and unemployment policy, wages, and many large federal programs.
Recent media: Business Insider, Reuters, The New York Times
Recent video: Was Unemployment Insurance Designed to Exclude Black Workers?
COVID-19 Vaccine
The proposed relief package includes $20 billion for a national vaccination program, and Biden has promised to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days.
- Dr. Courtney Gidengil
-
Dr. Gidengil can comment on these plans. She is a senior physician policy researcher and board-certified physician. Her research is focused on COVID-19, immunizations/vaccinations, infectious diseases, and patient safety.
Recent media: ABC News and ABC News Online
Education
Reopening schools by the end of his first 100 days and eliminating the digital divide are key areas of focus for Biden's immediate education policy. RAND experts can discuss these topics as well as ongoing online learning issues related to the pandemic:
- Darleen Opfer
-
Opfer is vice president and director of RAND Education and Labor and the author of numerous books, reports, and journal articles on education policy.
- Heather Schwartz
-
Schwartz is director of the Pre–K to 12 educational systems program and a senior policy researcher at RAND.
Recent media: eSchool News and MarketWatch
Recent report: Remote Learning Is Here to Stay
- Julia Kaufman
-
Kaufman is a senior policy researcher focused on education policy and curriculum as well as academic achievement and teacher effectiveness.
Recent media: C-SPAN and Washington Journal; USA Today
Recent video: COVID-19 and the Digital Divide: Inequities in Online Learning
Immigration
Biden has said he will immediately look to undo a number of Trump's immigration policies. His plans include providing a pathway to citizenship, revoking the travel ban from largely Muslim countries, and establishing a task force to reunite families separated at the border.
- Blas Nuñez-Neto
-
Nuñez-Neto is a senior policy researcher who can discuss homeland security and immigration policy.
Recent media: PBS NewsHour
Environment
Biden has promised to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord on his first day, which could help put the United States back on the same page with most other countries in terms of emissions reductions. Available RAND experts on environmental/energy issues are:
- Ben Preston
-
Preston is the director of the Community Health and Environmental Policy program at RAND and an expert on climate risk management.
Recent media: Forbes
- Rob Lempert
-
Lempert is a principal researcher and director of the RAND Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition. He also is a convening lead author for Working Group II of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment Report.
Recent media: The New York Times
Recent video: How Has the Coronavirus Shutdown Affected the Environment?
Criminal Justice
Biden has committed to creating a national police oversight commission during his first 100 days.
- Meagan Cahill
-
Cahill is a senior policy researcher who leads RAND's policing work and focuses on crime prevention and improving police-community relations.
Recent media: NBC News
Recent video: Crime and the Coronavirus
- John Hollywood
-
Hollywood is a senior operations researcher and head of the RAND Center for Quality Policing.
Recent media: Los Angeles Times
Recent video: Homicide Process Mapping: A Guide for Solving More Crimes
Foreign Policy and National Security
RAND has a number of experts who can speak to Biden's potential plans regarding China, Russia, and beyond.
- Ambassador William Courtney
-
Ambassador Courtney is an adjunct senior fellow at RAND, retired U.S. ambassador, and former State Department official with deep expertise in international affairs and Russia.
Recent media: Sky News Australia
Recent commentary: The Hill
- Ambassador James Dobbins
-
Ambassador Dobbins is a senior fellow at RAND and distinguished chair in diplomacy and security. He is a former assistant secretary of state for Europe and an expert in foreign service and the State Department.
Recent commentary: The Hill
- Derek Grossman
-
Grossman is a senior defense analyst at RAND and an expert on Indo-Pacific security issues and China.
Recent commentary: Nikkei Asia
- Jeffrey Martini
-
Martini is a senior Middle East researcher at RAND focused on political and security issues in the Arab world, including Arab Gulf reconciliation.
- Jack Riley
-
Riley is vice president and director of the RAND National Security Research Division and an expert on national and homeland security topics.
Recent media: Bloomberg TV
- Linda Robinson
-
Robinson is director of the RAND Center for Middle East Public Policy and a senior international/defense researcher focused on the future of warfare, national security, and international affairs.
Recent media: WUSA-DC, The Hill
Recent video: How Might the U.S. Respond to Russia?
- Michael Shurkin
-
Shurkin is a senior political scientist at RAND with a background in the intelligence community. He is a foreign affairs expert with a focus on Europe and Africa.
Recent commentary: The Hill
- Heather Williams
-
Williams is a senior policy researcher at RAND and former national intelligence officer with a focus on homeland security, Iran, and ideological extremism.
Recent media: SpyCast
Interviews
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.