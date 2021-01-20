RAND Experts Available to Discuss Biden's 100-Day Agenda

RAND has experts available to answer media questions about priorities for the Biden Administration's first 100 days. Specific topics for RAND expertise include education, immigration, the environment, criminal justice, and economic stimulus, as well as various topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine. RAND experts can also comment on the potential impact of Biden's policies on international policy and national security.

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations via email at media@rand.org or by phone at +1-(703) 414-4795 or +1-(310) 451-6913.

Economic Stimulus/Pandemic Relief

Regarding Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief package, RAND experts can discuss elements including reducing child poverty, stimulus checks, and raising the minimum wage:

COVID-19 Vaccine

The proposed relief package includes $20 billion for a national vaccination program, and Biden has promised to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days.

Dr. Courtney Gidengil Dr. Gidengil can comment on these plans. She is a senior physician policy researcher and board-certified physician. Her research is focused on COVID-19, immunizations/vaccinations, infectious diseases, and patient safety. Recent media: ABC News and ABC News Online

Education

Reopening schools by the end of his first 100 days and eliminating the digital divide are key areas of focus for Biden's immediate education policy. RAND experts can discuss these topics as well as ongoing online learning issues related to the pandemic:

Immigration

Biden has said he will immediately look to undo a number of Trump's immigration policies. His plans include providing a pathway to citizenship, revoking the travel ban from largely Muslim countries, and establishing a task force to reunite families separated at the border.

Blas Nuñez-Neto Nuñez-Neto is a senior policy researcher who can discuss homeland security and immigration policy. Recent media: PBS NewsHour

Environment

Biden has promised to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord on his first day, which could help put the United States back on the same page with most other countries in terms of emissions reductions. Available RAND experts on environmental/energy issues are:

Ben Preston Preston is the director of the Community Health and Environmental Policy program at RAND and an expert on climate risk management. Recent media: Forbes Rob Lempert Lempert is a principal researcher and director of the RAND Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition. He also is a convening lead author for Working Group II of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment Report. Recent media: The New York Times Recent video: How Has the Coronavirus Shutdown Affected the Environment?

Criminal Justice

Biden has committed to creating a national police oversight commission during his first 100 days.

Foreign Policy and National Security

RAND has a number of experts who can speak to Biden's potential plans regarding China, Russia, and beyond.

