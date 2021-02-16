RAND Experts to Testify on China Aggression Towards Taiwan and Potential U.S. Policy Responses
Who
Mark Cozad, senior international defense researcher at the RAND Corporation, will testify before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission on “Factors Shaping China's Use of Force Calculations Against Taiwan.”
Bonny Lin, political scientist at RAND, will also testify before the commission on “U.S. Allied and Partner Support for Taiwan.”
What
Cozad will discuss:
- the factors shaping Beijing's perspectives on the use of force against Taiwan
- why Chinese political leaders may remain cautious about the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) ability to execute high-intensity operations, most notably a major campaign to force unification with Taiwan.
Lin will discuss:
- the variability among U.S. allies and partners in their willingness to provide military assistance to Taiwan
- the implications of a shift in U.S. Taiwan policy away from “strategic ambiguity.”
When
10:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, February 18, 2021
Where
Video conference: https://www.uscc.gov/hearings/deterring-prc-aggression-toward-taiwan
Interviews
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.