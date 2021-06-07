RAND Experts Available to Discuss Biden-Putin Summit

June 7, 2021

RAND experts are available to discuss the June 16 summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Topics likely to arise—and which the experts can address—include tensions over Ukraine, cyberattacks, regional stability issues, treatment of political opponents, and economic sanctions, as well as areas for potential cooperation such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Middle East.

Available experts include:

Samuel Charap Charap is a senior political scientist specializing in U.S.-Russia relations, arms control, and the foreign policies of Russia and the former Soviet states. He also formerly served in the State Department. Recent Media: The New York Times, Washington Post

Recent Commentary: War on The Rocks

Todd Helmus Helmus is a senior behavioral scientist specializing in communications, disinformation, and terrorism. His most recent work focuses on ways to counter Russian disinformation campaigns in the United States. Recent Media: Forbes, Reuters

Dara Massicot Massicot is a senior policy researcher and former senior analyst for Russian military capabilities at the Department of Defense. She specializes in Russian military strategy and security issues in Russia and Eurasia. Recent Media: The Economist, Forbes

Elina Treyger Treyger is a political scientist and lawyer working on a range of national and homeland security issues. Her recent work has focused on foreign policy and great-power competition. Recent media: Los Angeles Times

Recent commentary: Los Angeles Times

Interviews To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:

(703) 414-4795 or

(310) 451-6913, or

send an email to media@rand.org.