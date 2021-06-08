RAND Experts to Discuss Upcoming Biden-Putin Summit
What
Media are invited to join a call with RAND experts Samuel Charap, Todd Helmus, Dara Massicot, and William Courtney about prospects for the upcoming summit between U.S. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Topics for discussion include tensions over Ukraine, cyberattacks, regional stability issues, treatment of political opponents, and economic sanctions, all of which are likely to arise during the first face-to-face meeting between the two world leaders.
When
12:30 p.m. E.T., Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Who
More information about the speakers:
- Samuel Charap
-
Charap is a senior political scientist specializing in U.S.-Russia relations, arms control, and the foreign policies of Russia and the former Soviet states. He also formerly served in the State Department.
Recent Media: The New York Times, Washington Post
Recent Commentary: War on The Rocks
- Todd Helmus
-
Helmus is a senior behavioral scientist specializing in communications, disinformation, and terrorism. His most recent work focuses on ways to counter Russian disinformation campaigns in the United States.
- Dara Massicot
-
Massicot is a senior polity researcher and former senior analyst for Russian military capabilities at the Department of Defense. She specializes in Russian military strategy and security issues in Russia and Eurasia.
Recent Media: The Economist, Forbes
- William Courtney
-
Courtney is executive director of the RAND Business Leaders Forum, an adjunct senior fellow at RAND, and a retired U.S. Ambassador and former State Department official with expertise in international affairs and Russia.
Recent Media: VOA Russia, The Dallas Morning News, Sky News Australia
Recent commentary: The National Interest, The Hill, Los Angeles Times
R.S.V.P.
Please email media@rand.org to RSVP.
Interviews
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.