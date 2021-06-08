RAND Experts to Discuss Upcoming Biden-Putin Summit

What

Media are invited to join a call with RAND experts Samuel Charap, Todd Helmus, Dara Massicot, and William Courtney about prospects for the upcoming summit between U.S. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Topics for discussion include tensions over Ukraine, cyberattacks, regional stability issues, treatment of political opponents, and economic sanctions, all of which are likely to arise during the first face-to-face meeting between the two world leaders.