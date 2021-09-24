Chuck Hagel, Howard Berman, Ryan Crocker to Discuss U.S. Policy in Middle East

What

A conversation about challenges and opportunities for U.S. policy in the Middle East with Howard Berman, Esq., former chair, House Foreign Affairs Committee (D-CA); Ryan Crocker, retired ambassador to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Syria, and chair of the RAND Center for Middle East Public Policy Advisory Board; and Chuck Hagel, 24th U.S. Secretary of Defense and former U.S. senator (R-NE).

The discussion will be moderated by Linda Robinson, director, RAND Center for Middle East Public Policy and senior policy researcher, coauthor of Reimagining U.S. Strategy in the Middle East: Sustainable Partnerships, Strategic Investments (2021).