Chuck Hagel, Howard Berman, Ryan Crocker to Discuss U.S. Policy in Middle East
What
A conversation about challenges and opportunities for U.S. policy in the Middle East with Howard Berman, Esq., former chair, House Foreign Affairs Committee (D-CA); Ryan Crocker, retired ambassador to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Syria, and chair of the RAND Center for Middle East Public Policy Advisory Board; and Chuck Hagel, 24th U.S. Secretary of Defense and former U.S. senator (R-NE).
The discussion will be moderated by Linda Robinson, director, RAND Center for Middle East Public Policy and senior policy researcher, coauthor of Reimagining U.S. Strategy in the Middle East: Sustainable Partnerships, Strategic Investments (2021).
When
Tuesday, September 28, 12 noon to 1:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
RSVP
Contact higgins@rand.org for details on how to join online. Include your name, affiliation, and contact information.
Interviews
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.