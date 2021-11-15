RAND China Experts Available for Comment on Biden-Xi Meeting

The RAND Corporation has several China and Indo-Pacific region experts available for informed analysis and comment on this evening's meeting between President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China.

The conversation between the two leaders is expected to address ways to responsibly manage competition between the United States and China, while avoiding conflict.

Available RAND experts include:

Bryan Frederick, senior political scientist—expertise in strategic competition, interstate deterrence and escalation, conflict forecasting, military interventions, territorial disputes, international norms, the law of armed conflict, and regional security issues

Cristina Garafola, associate policy researcher—expertise in implications for U.S. military of China's rise and China's influence on regional actors

Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst—expertise in national security policy and Indo-Pacific security issues, including China's relationship with Taiwan and other nations in the region

Scott Harold, senior political scientist—expertise in national security policy and Indo-Pacific security issues, with an emphasis on China's relationships with Taiwan and other nations in the region

Timothy Heath, senior international and defense researcher—expertise in China's national strategy, politics, ideology, and military, as well as intelligence analysis

Michael Mazarr, senior political scientist—expertise in U.S.-China competition, U.S defense policy and force structure, disinformation, East Asian security, nuclear weapons, and nuclear deterrence

, senior political scientist—expertise in U.S.-China competition, U.S defense policy and force structure, disinformation, East Asian security, nuclear weapons, and nuclear deterrence Lyle Morris, senior policy analyst—expertise in China's foreign and military policies and security developments in East and Southeast Asia. From 2019 to 2021, Morris served the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) as country director for China, advising on defense relations between the Department of Defense and the People's Liberation Army and on Indo-Pacific maritime security.

