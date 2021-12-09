RAND Virtual Event Explores Increasingly Volatile U.S. Rivalry with China, Russia
What
RAND Arroyo Center, part of the RAND Army Research Division, will host a webinar on December 13 to discuss stabilizing great-power rivalries amid growing signs of instability and intense competition between the United States and its competitors China and Russia.
Researchers from RAND and Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies will discuss findings from the new RAND report Stabilizing Great Power Rivalries and offer a road map toward less-volatile rivalries.
The report finds that while both rivalries are trending toward destabilization, a few stabilizing factors remain—notably the mutual possession of deterring military power and a shared desire to avoid the potentially devastating consequences of conflict. Keeping these relationships stable will be an important priority of U.S. national security policy.
Who
- Samuel Charap is a senior political scientist at RAND specializing in U.S.-Russia relations, arms control, and the foreign policies of Russia and the former Soviet states.
- Rose Gottemoeller is the Steven C. Házy Lecturer at Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and its Center for International Security and Cooperation. Previously she served as the deputy secretary general of NATO and the under secretary for arms control and international security at the U.S. Department of State. Her expertise includes nuclear security, Russian relations, the NATO alliance, EU cooperation, and nonproliferation.
- Timothy R. Heath is a senior international defense researcher at RAND and an expert in Asian regional security and the Chinese national strategy, politics, ideology, and military.
- Michael Mazarr is a senior political scientist at RAND with expertise in U.S. defense policy and force structure, disinformation and information manipulation, East Asian security, nuclear weapons and deterrence, and judgment and decisionmaking under uncertainty.
When
Monday, December 13, 2021
11:30am–12:30 pm PT / 2:30–3:30 pm ET
Where
Zoom link provided upon registration.
Register
To register, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations at media@rand.org.
Interviews
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.