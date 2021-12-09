RAND Virtual Event Explores Increasingly Volatile U.S. Rivalry with China, Russia

What

RAND Arroyo Center, part of the RAND Army Research Division, will host a webinar on December 13 to discuss stabilizing great-power rivalries amid growing signs of instability and intense competition between the United States and its competitors China and Russia.

Researchers from RAND and Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies will discuss findings from the new RAND report Stabilizing Great Power Rivalries and offer a road map toward less-volatile rivalries.

The report finds that while both rivalries are trending toward destabilization, a few stabilizing factors remain—notably the mutual possession of deterring military power and a shared desire to avoid the potentially devastating consequences of conflict. Keeping these relationships stable will be an important priority of U.S. national security policy.