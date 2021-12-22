RAND Experts Available to Discuss Russia-Ukraine Tensions
December 22, 2021
As Russia-Ukraine tensions rise, RAND Corporation's experts are available to discuss the latest developments, as well as how the U.S. and its European allies are collaborating to address potential threats. To arrange an interview, please contact media@rand.org.
- Samuel Charap, senior political scientist—expertise in the foreign policies of Russia and the former Soviet states, European and Eurasian regional security, U.S.-Russia deterrence, strategic stability and arms control. Co-author of Everyone Loses: The Ukraine Crisis and the Ruinous Contest for Post-Soviet Eurasia. Charap previously served on the U.S. State Department's Policy Planning Staff, covering Russia and Eurasia.
- Dara Massicot, senior policy researcher—expertise in defense and security issues in Russia and Eurasia, especially Russian military strategy, combat operations and escalation dynamics
- Elina Treyger, political scientist and attorney—expertise in Russian foreign policy, strategic competition, disinformation and propaganda
- William Courtney, adjunct senior fellow—Former U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Georgia and the U.S.-Soviet Bilateral Consultative Commission to implement the Threshold Test Ban Treaty. Courtney also served as special assistant to the president for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia.
- Alyssa Demus, senior policy analyst—expertise in Central and Eastern European security and political issues, the use of information efforts to influence populations, deterrence, and decisionmaking in national security and foreign policy. Much of Demus' work focuses on Ukraine and she is fluent in Ukrainian.
- Andrew Radin, political scientist—expertise in Ukraine security sector reform. Lead author of Understanding Russian Subversion and China-Russia Cooperation reports.
- Mike Mazarr, senior political scientist—expertise in Great Power rivalries, U.S. defense policy and force structure, disinformation and information manipulation. Lead author of Stabilizing Great-Power Rivalries report.
- J.D. Williams, senior defense researcher—expertise in Russian military strategy, doctrine and forces, NATO policy and forces, naval and amphibious warfare, intelligence collection and analysis
- Scott Boston, senior defense analyst—expertise in Russian military capabilities and ground force concepts and modernization
Interviews
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.