IPCC Authors, RAND Experts to Present Update on Findings of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

The Climate Resilience Center at the RAND Corporation will host a virtual event on Wednesday, March 2 to explore the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group II report that will have been released two days earlier.

The report assesses the latest science on the interdependence of climate, biodiversity, environment, and human societies, as well as the observed and projected risks from climate change, and local-to-global actions that can reduce climate risk and enhance resilience.

What Coordinating lead authors Robert Lempert and Benjamin Preston will join other IPCC contributors and experts from the RAND Climate Resilience Center to discuss the report's findings.

Who Featured Speakers: Robert Lempert is a principal researcher at RAND and director of the Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future of the Human Condition.

is a principal researcher at RAND and director of the Frederick S. Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future of the Human Condition. Benjamin Preston is a senior policy researcher and director of Community Health and Environmental Policy at RAND.

is a senior policy researcher and director of Community Health and Environmental Policy at RAND. Melissa Finucane , senior social and behavioral scientist, and Abbie Tingstad , senior physical scientist, are codirectors of the RAND Climate Resilience Center.

, senior social and behavioral scientist, and , senior physical scientist, are codirectors of the RAND Climate Resilience Center. David Catt and Karishma Patel are assistant policy researchers at RAND and Ph.D. candidates at Pardee RAND Graduate School.

When 4:00 PM EST / 1:00 PM PST, Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Where Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1610151009 Advance registration is not required.

Interviews To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:

(703) 414-4795 or

(310) 451-6913, or

send an email to media@rand.org.