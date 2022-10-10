A RAND Virtual Event: The View of the Taiwan Strait from the U.S.-Japan Alliance
The RAND Corporation has organized a series of conversations that focus on the U.S.-Japan Alliance in an era of strategic competition.
What
This second event will examine the Taiwan Strait issue from the perspectives of Japan and the United States.
Who
Matthew Pottinger, former U.S. deputy national security advisor and former Asia director, National Security Council.
Cortez Cooper, senior international/defense researcher, the RAND Corporation
Matsuda Yasuhiro, professor of International Politics, University of Tokyo
Dr. Sheila Smith, John E. Merow senior fellow for Asia-Pacific Studies, Council on Foreign Relations
Jeffrey W. Hornung, senior political scientist, the RAND Corporation, moderator
When
Monday, October 10, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon ET
RSVP
Click here to register and request a link to this virtual event.
Interviews
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.