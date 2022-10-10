A RAND Virtual Event: The View of the Taiwan Strait from the U.S.-Japan Alliance

The RAND Corporation has organized a series of conversations that focus on the U.S.-Japan Alliance in an era of strategic competition.

What

This second event will examine the Taiwan Strait issue from the perspectives of Japan and the United States.

Who

Matthew Pottinger, former U.S. deputy national security advisor and former Asia director, National Security Council.

Cortez Cooper, senior international/defense researcher, the RAND Corporation

Matsuda Yasuhiro, professor of International Politics, University of Tokyo

Dr. Sheila Smith, John E. Merow senior fellow for Asia-Pacific Studies, Council on Foreign Relations

Jeffrey W. Hornung, senior political scientist, the RAND Corporation, moderator

When

Monday, October 10, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon ET

RSVP

Click here to register and request a link to this virtual event.

Interviews

