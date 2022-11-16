RAND Experts Available to Discuss Russia's Escalation and Ukraine's Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

November 16, 2022

RAND Corporation experts are available to discuss Russia's escalation of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and the implications for Ukraine, Russia, and the United States and European allies. Topics they can discuss include Russia's and Ukraine's military actions and capabilities, Western support for Ukraine, NATO's role, diplomatic prospects, overall security of the border between western Ukraine and eastern Poland, and efforts to repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure to prevent a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Kaleigh Heard, senior analyst for RAND Europe, said: “The latest widespread Russian airstrikes in Ukraine targeting key civilian and mixed-use infrastructure are likely to have significant implications for civilians. Power cuts and blackouts, along with energy, fuel, and food shortages, are likely to cause increased hardship over the coming weeks and months. Additional humanitarian assistance will be required to meet increased needs.

“The missile explosion in the Polish village of Przewodow highlights the ongoing risks to the safety and security of civilian communities not only in Ukraine but also in regions bordering Ukraine and Russia,” Heard added.

Heard has expertise in ethics, international humanitarian law, and human security issues during conflict and recovery, especially forced migration, with particular expertise in the protection of civilians.

James Black is a research leader at RAND Europe with expertise in Russian military strategy and doctrine and NATO defense and deterrence. He is based in Cambridge, UK.

Samuel Charap is a senior political scientist with expertise in the foreign policies of Russia and the former Soviet states, U.S.-Russia deterrence, and regional strategic stability. He is coauthor of a paper published early in the war that warned about how Russia might escalate the war—including attacks on U.S. or allied targets—which he also discussed with The Economist.

Raphael Cohen is director of RAND Project AIR FORCE and a senior political scientist. He is an expert on defense strategy and force planning and European security.

William Courtney is an adjunct senior fellow and former U.S. ambassador to Georgia and Kazakhstan, with expertise in Russia, Eastern Europe, foreign policy, and diplomacy.

Alyssa Demus is an international/defense researcher focused on Central and Eastern European security and political issues. She is fluent in Ukrainian.

Stephen Flanagan is an adjunct senior fellow with expertise in Russian military strategy, Ukraine defense capabilities, NATO response, and geopolitics of the region.

Marta Kepe is a senior defense analyst focused on European and transatlantic security, NATO, the EU, and unconventional warfare, including civilian support to national defense in Ukraine.

Dara Massicot is a senior policy researcher and expert on Russian military capabilities.

Karl Mueller is a senior political scientist and expert on air defenses and military and national security strategy, particularly coercion, deterrence, and escalation.

Barry Pavel is vice president of the RAND National Security Research Division and an expert in U.S. defense strategy, capabilities, and alliances.

Andrew Radin is a political scientist focused on European security, NATO, and Russia's foreign and security policy.

Clinton Reach is an international defense researcher with expertise in Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia, and Black Sea security.

