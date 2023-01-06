Virtual Event: Flournoy, Durnan Join Panel on Net Assessment in the 21st Century
The U.S. Department of Defense defines net assessment as “the comparative analysis of military, technological, political, economic, and other factors affecting the relative military capability of nations. It is an analysis and potential response to a what-if scenario, describing the challenges and opportunities that need attention from senior defense officials.”
The Pentagon's Office of Net Assessment, under Andrew Marshall's leadership, helped the United States achieve its priority national security goals during the Cold War era. The U.S. is now experiencing an equally tumultuous, era, with new challenges and rivals.
What
RAND will host a virtual conversation among national security experts examining the importance of net assessment and the role it can play in U.S.-China competition.
When
January 10, 2023 - 4:30-5:45 p.m. ET
Who
Michèle Flournoy, former U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and cofounder, WestExec Advisors
Jaymie Durnan, cofounder and chairman of the Andrew W. Marshall Foundation
Jeffrey McKitrick and Robert Angevine, coeditors of Reflections on Net Assessment
Vago Muradian, founder and editor of Defense & Aerospace Report, who will moderate the discussion.
RSVP
To join this virtual conversation, please contact media@rand.org.
Interviews
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.