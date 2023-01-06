Virtual Event: Flournoy, Durnan Join Panel on Net Assessment in the 21st Century

The U.S. Department of Defense defines net assessment as “the comparative analysis of military, technological, political, economic, and other factors affecting the relative military capability of nations. It is an analysis and potential response to a what-if scenario, describing the challenges and opportunities that need attention from senior defense officials.”

The Pentagon's Office of Net Assessment, under Andrew Marshall's leadership, helped the United States achieve its priority national security goals during the Cold War era. The U.S. is now experiencing an equally tumultuous, era, with new challenges and rivals.

What RAND will host a virtual conversation among national security experts examining the importance of net assessment and the role it can play in U.S.-China competition.

When January 10, 2023 - 4:30-5:45 p.m. ET

