RAND Experts Take to Twitter Spaces for Live Conversation About the 1-Year Anniversary of Russia's Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine

What As the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches, RAND will bring together several of its top experts for a live, moderated conversation on Twitter Spaces. Experts will discuss the past 12 months of war and the paths that lie ahead from a diplomatic, military, and geopolitical standpoint.

Who Samuel Charap , senior political scientist with expertise in the foreign policies of Russia and the former Soviet states, U.S.-Russia deterrence and regional strategic stability, @scharap

, senior political scientist with expertise in the foreign policies of Russia and the former Soviet states, U.S.-Russia deterrence and regional strategic stability, @scharap William Courtney , senior fellow and former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia, @courtneywmh

, senior fellow and former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia, @courtneywmh Dara Massicot , senior policy researcher with expertise in Russian and Ukranian military strategies and capabilities, @MassDara

, senior policy researcher with expertise in Russian and Ukranian military strategies and capabilities, @MassDara Mike Mazarr , senior political scientist with expertise in U.S. defense posture, nuclear weapons and deterrence, and global geopolitics, @mmazarr

, senior political scientist with expertise in U.S. defense posture, nuclear weapons and deterrence, and global geopolitics, @mmazarr Miranda Priebe, senior political scientist and director, Center for Analysis of U.S. Grand Strategy, @MirandaPriebe

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

12:30 – 1:30 PM ET

More Information For RAND's latest work regarding the conflict in Ukraine, please visit www.rand.org/topics/featured/russia-ukraine.html. Here you'll find a curated grouping of RAND's most relevant commentaries, papers, and research reports from the past year, as well as prior Russia-Ukraine analysis.

Interviews To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:

(703) 414-4795 or

(310) 451-6913, or

send an email to media@rand.org.