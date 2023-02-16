RAND Experts Take to Twitter Spaces for Live Conversation About the 1-Year Anniversary of Russia's Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine
What
As the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches, RAND will bring together several of its top experts for a live, moderated conversation on Twitter Spaces. Experts will discuss the past 12 months of war and the paths that lie ahead from a diplomatic, military, and geopolitical standpoint.
Who
- Samuel Charap, senior political scientist with expertise in the foreign policies of Russia and the former Soviet states, U.S.-Russia deterrence and regional strategic stability, @scharap
- William Courtney, senior fellow and former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia, @courtneywmh
- Dara Massicot, senior policy researcher with expertise in Russian and Ukranian military strategies and capabilities, @MassDara
- Mike Mazarr, senior political scientist with expertise in U.S. defense posture, nuclear weapons and deterrence, and global geopolitics, @mmazarr
- Miranda Priebe, senior political scientist and director, Center for Analysis of U.S. Grand Strategy, @MirandaPriebe
When:
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
12:30 – 1:30 PM ET
More Information
For RAND's latest work regarding the conflict in Ukraine, please visit www.rand.org/topics/featured/russia-ukraine.html. Here you'll find a curated grouping of RAND's most relevant commentaries, papers, and research reports from the past year, as well as prior Russia-Ukraine analysis.
