Dara Massicot to Testify Before Senate Armed Services Committee on Russian Military Performance and 2023 Outlook

RAND senior policy researcher Dara Massicot will testify on Tuesday, February 28 before members of the United States Senate Armed Services Committee .

Massicot will describe the first year of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the current Russian offensive, and various contingencies during the year ahead, including potential effects of the recent further $2 billion in aid allocated by the United States to Ukraine and the announcement of additional economic sanctions on Russia.

A copy of Massicot's testimony will be posted on RAND.org, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Massicot is available for interviews after March 6, 2023.