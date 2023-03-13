RAND Experts Available to Discuss Next Phase of AUKUS Partnership and Nuclear Submarine Deal

RAND Corporation experts are available to comment on today's announcement of the first phase of the AUKUS partnership between the United States, Australia, and United Kingdom. The announcement detailed plans for “Pillar One” of the deal, which will include Australia's purchase of U.S. nuclear-powered submarines, a deployment of U.S. submarines to Australia, as well as plans to build a new class of submarines based on shared technology.

The AUKUS partnership, announced in September 2021, is intended to help counter China in the Indo-Pacific. RAND has a long history of providing analytical support to the Royal Australian Navy and Australian shipbuilding, as well as to the U.S. and UK militaries.

RAND experts available for interviews are:

Paul DeLuca , director of the Navy and Marine Forces Program of the RAND National Security Research Division, expertise in nuclear submarine design and technology issues for the U.S. Navy and Australian DoD

, director of the Navy and Marine Forces Program of the RAND National Security Research Division, expertise in nuclear submarine design and technology issues for the U.S. Navy and Australian DoD Andrew Dowse , director of RAND Australia

, director of RAND Australia Barry Pavel, vice president of the RAND National Security Research Division

Interviews To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:

(703) 414-4795 or

(310) 451-6913, or

send an email to media@rand.org.