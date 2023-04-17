RAND Experts Available for Interviews at Space Symposium

April 17, 2023

The following RAND space experts will participate in the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs April 17–20 and are available to comment on a variety of topics:

Bruce McClintock , lead, RAND Space Enterprise Initiative; senior policy researcher—military doctrine, strategy, Eurasia security issues, space debris and norms/safety in space, deterrence and first mover advantage, engagement with allied and partner space forces, space traffic management.

Katie Feistel , deputy lead, RAND Space Enterprise Initiative; assistant policy researcher—adversary space capabilities, space deterrence, launch vehicle systems, norms of behavior in space, space traffic management, leveraging commercial space.

Sherrill Lingel , director, Force Modernization and Employment Program, RAND Project AIR FORCE; senior engineer—adversary space capabilities, aircraft technology and applied sciences, air and missile defense, great power competition, leveraging commercial space.

Jonathan Tran , research analyst—policies related to national security and emerging technologies, including space, aerospace systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, automation for space operations, defensive counterspace, space resilience and mission assurance, space resilience via commercial capabilities, impact of space on operations in other domains, space situational and domain awareness, leveraging commercial space.

Cortney Weinbaum, senior management scientist—strengthening all source intelligence, space, neurodiversity in the national security community, China's defense industrial base, Chinese and Russian global arms sales.

To arrange an interview, contact Erin Dick at erind@rand.org or media@rand.org or call +1.310.625.8162 or +1.310.451.6913

The RAND Corporation's Space Enterprise Initiative is a virtual center, providing a focal point for RAND's space-related research for the U.S. government and U.S. allies.

