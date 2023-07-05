Media Call: RAND Experts Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit

What RAND experts will discuss the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Topics of conversation include NATO's continued support for Ukraine, strengthening the alliance's overall defense and deterrence, the addition of Finland as a NATO member, and the potential accession of Sweden. The summit takes place July 11–12, 2023.

Who Confirmed experts are: Samuel Charap , senior political scientist with expertise in the foreign policies of Russia and the former Soviet states, European regional security, U.S.-Russia deterrence, strategic stability, and arms control.

When Thursday, July 6, 2023

11:30 a.m. EDT

Where To join this virtual conversation, please contact media@rand.org for a link.

