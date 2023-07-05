Media Call: RAND Experts Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit

RAND experts will discuss the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Topics of conversation include NATO's continued support for Ukraine, strengthening the alliance's overall defense and deterrence, the addition of Finland as a NATO member, and the potential accession of Sweden. The summit takes place July 11–12, 2023.

  • Samuel Charap, senior political scientist with expertise in the foreign policies of Russia and the former Soviet states, European regional security, U.S.-Russia deterrence, strategic stability, and arms control.
  • Stephen Flanagan, adjunct senior fellow with expertise in NATO, transatlantic security and defense issues, military strategy, Europe, and Russia.
  • Kotryna Jukneviciute, defense analyst with expertise in Russian military operations, security cooperation, defense of the Baltics, nuclear escalation dynamics, and relations between the United States and Turkey. She is a native of Vilnius, Lithuania.
  • Michael Mazarr, senior political scientist with expertise in U.S. defense policy and force structure, national security, and nuclear deterrence.
  • Barry Pavel, vice president, RAND National Security Research Division; director, National Defense Research Institute with expertise in U.S. defense strategy, capabilities, and alliances.

Thursday, July 6, 2023
11:30 a.m. EDT

To join this virtual conversation, please contact media@rand.org for a link.

