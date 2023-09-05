Media Call: RAND Experts Discuss Generative AI's Possible Role in U.S. Adversary Nations' Malign Influence Campaigns

What

Ubiquitous generative artificial intelligence (AI) wielded by U.S. adversaries poses a national security threat, and the U.S. government, technology and policy communities should act fast to counter it, according to new RAND research to be released Thursday (email media@rand.org for an embargoed copy).

One of the most insidious threats is next-generation astroturfing, enabling broader malign influence operations, according to the paper. U.S. adversaries can create a false perception of widespread grassroots support for an issue or person, manufacturing seemingly authentic but fake accounts on social media platforms to advance narratives that support adversarial governments. Ultimately, it could pose a direct challenge to democracies, such as the U.S. or Taiwan.