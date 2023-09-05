Media Call: RAND Experts Discuss Generative AI's Possible Role in U.S. Adversary Nations' Malign Influence Campaigns
Ubiquitous generative artificial intelligence (AI) wielded by U.S. adversaries poses a national security threat, and the U.S. government, technology and policy communities should act fast to counter it, according to new RAND research to be released Thursday (email media@rand.org for an embargoed copy).
One of the most insidious threats is next-generation astroturfing, enabling broader malign influence operations, according to the paper. U.S. adversaries can create a false perception of widespread grassroots support for an issue or person, manufacturing seemingly authentic but fake accounts on social media platforms to advance narratives that support adversarial governments. Ultimately, it could pose a direct challenge to democracies, such as the U.S. or Taiwan.
- William Marcellino, senior behavioral and social scientist, professor of text analytics at Pardee RAND Graduate School and lecturer at Carnegie Mellon and Johns Hopkins universities. Marcellino develops AI applications, such as RAND-Lex, RAND's proprietary text analytics suite. His research focuses on AI technology application and acquisition for the U.S. Department of Defense, information as a warfighting function, military resilience, misinformation/disinformation and conspiracy theories on social media platforms.
- Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga, policy researcher who focuses on Asian security issues. His research interests include Chinese foreign policy, Chinese military strategy, China-North Korea relations, China's Belt and Road Initiative, the Korean Peninsula and INDOPACOM posture.
- Heather Williams, associate director, International Security and Defense Policy Program; senior policy researcher and professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She focuses on violent extremism, homeland security, Middle East regional issues, intelligence policy and methodology.
Thursday, September 7, 2023
1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT)
