RAND's Jeff Alstott to Testify Before Senate Subcommittee about Emerging Threats from Artificial Intelligence

RAND Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert Jeff Alstott will testify before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (HSGAC) Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight (ETSO) on Tuesday, September 19, during a hearing on emerging threats to national security from advanced technologies.

What

Alstott's testimony will focus on the potential impact of AI on national security and public safety, including the growing relationship between advanced AI development and biosecurity, as well as the need for effective governmental oversight of AI technologies.

Alstott will highlight specific actions that the federal government can take to mitigate national security threats, including reporting and security requirements for large computing activities, independent assessments for frontier AI developments, the creation of safe harbor information-sharing environments for private and public sectors and the establishment of know-your-customer requirements and screening mechanisms for gene synthesis providers.