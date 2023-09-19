Experts Available to Comment on Ukraine President's Remarks to U.N. General Assembly

September 19, 2023

RAND researchers are available to comment on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks this week to the U.N. General Assembly in New York City and to U.S. policymakers, including President Biden and members of the 118th Congress, in Washington, D.C.

“Regardless of how much territory Ukrainian forces can liberate, Russia will maintain the capability to pose a permanent threat to Ukraine,” senior political scientist Samuel Charap wrote in Foreign Affairs this summer. “The Ukrainian military will also have the capacity to hold at risk any areas of the country occupied by Russian forces—and to impose costs on military and civilian targets within Russia itself. These factors could lead to a devastating, years-long conflict that does not produce a definitive outcome.”

Besides Charap, the following researchers are available to comment:

Barry Pavel, vice president and director of the RAND National Security Research Division with expertise in U.S. defense strategy, capabilities, and alliances.

Alyssa Demus, a Ukrainian-American international defense researcher with expertise in Ukrainian, Russian, and broader Eurasian political and security issues; information warfare and influence campaigns.

Charles Ries, adjunct senior fellow and former U.S. Ambassador to Greece and principal deputy assistant secretary of State for European Affairs. Ries coauthored a recent RAND report, Reconstructing Ukraine: Creating a Freer, More Prosperous, and Secure Future.

Howard Shatz, senior economist with expertise in international economics and economics and national security. Shatz coauthored a recent RAND report, Reconstructing Ukraine: Creating a Freer, More Prosperous, and Secure Future.

