RAND Experts Offer Analysis of Israeli-Hamas Conflict
What
Media call on Thursday, October 12. RAND experts will discuss the unfolding Israel-Hamas war and the aftermath of last weekend's unprecedented attacks from Gaza. Topics will include potential military responses from the Israeli Defense Forces and the United States, Israeli-Palestinian political dynamics, non-state terror groups and hostage situations, and geopolitical implications.
Who
- Raphael Cohen, director of the Strategy and Doctrine Program of RAND Project Air Force and a senior political scientist. Cohen, lead author of Lessons from Israel's Wars in Gaza in 2017, is an expert on defense strategy and force planning, Middle Eastern security issues, and civil-military relations.
- Dr. Shira Efron, Diane & Guilford Glazer Foundation Senior Director of Policy Research for the Israel Policy Forum, as a well as a consultant to RAND. She lives in Tel Aviv.
- Brian Michael Jenkins, senior adviser to the RAND president and author of many books on terrorism, including Will Terrorists Go Nuclear? (2008). Jenkins has expertise on non-state terror organizations and successful negotiations for hostages.
When
Thursday, October 12
11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT
Where
To join this virtual conversation, please contact media@rand.org for a link. Please note this discussion is limited to journalists.
Interviews
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.