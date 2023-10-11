RAND Experts Offer Analysis of Israeli-Hamas Conflict

What Media call on Thursday, October 12. RAND experts will discuss the unfolding Israel-Hamas war and the aftermath of last weekend's unprecedented attacks from Gaza. Topics will include potential military responses from the Israeli Defense Forces and the United States, Israeli-Palestinian political dynamics, non-state terror groups and hostage situations, and geopolitical implications.

Who Raphael Cohen , director of the Strategy and Doctrine Program of RAND Project Air Force and a senior political scientist. Cohen, lead author of Lessons from Israel's Wars in Gaza in 2017, is an expert on defense strategy and force planning, Middle Eastern security issues, and civil-military relations.

, director of the Strategy and Doctrine Program of RAND Project Air Force and a senior political scientist. Cohen, lead author of Lessons from Israel's Wars in Gaza in 2017, is an expert on defense strategy and force planning, Middle Eastern security issues, and civil-military relations. Dr. Shira Efron , Diane & Guilford Glazer Foundation Senior Director of Policy Research for the Israel Policy Forum, as a well as a consultant to RAND. She lives in Tel Aviv.

, Diane & Guilford Glazer Foundation Senior Director of Policy Research for the Israel Policy Forum, as a well as a consultant to RAND. She lives in Tel Aviv. Brian Michael Jenkins, senior adviser to the RAND president and author of many books on terrorism, including Will Terrorists Go Nuclear? (2008). Jenkins has expertise on non-state terror organizations and successful negotiations for hostages.

When Thursday, October 12

11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT

Where To join this virtual conversation, please contact media@rand.org for a link. Please note this discussion is limited to journalists.

Interviews To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:

(703) 414-4795 or

(310) 451-6913, or

send an email to media@rand.org.