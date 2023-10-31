Experts Available to Discuss U.S. National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security—Including Protection of Women, Girls in Israeli-Hamas Conflict

October 31, 2023

The U.S. Strategy and National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) released today calls for a deliberate focus on the protection of women and girls during conflict. The approach could have a bearing on how the United States engages in the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

The strategy and action plan, updating the 2019 version, also addresses the impact of climate change, technology-facilitated gender-based violence, and the increased participation of women throughout the U.S. national security enterprise.

RAND experts view these as critical issues, in light of current national security challenges. The following experts are available to discuss the plan, and the state of the Gaza conflict and humanitarian crisis:

Shelly Culbertson , expert on refugees and the Middle East and director of the Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations Program in the RAND Homeland Security Research Division.

, expert on refugees and the Middle East and director of the Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations Program in the RAND Homeland Security Research Division. Joslyn Fleming, researcher who helped to develop the Women, Peace, and Security portfolio at RAND and who specializes in incorporating gender perspectives into operations, activities, and investments.

researcher who helped to develop the Women, Peace, and Security portfolio at RAND and who specializes in incorporating gender perspectives into operations, activities, and investments. Kyleanne Hunter, researcher with expertise in the implementation of the Women, Peace, and Security agenda in a variety of national security challenges, and in women's integration into the national security enterprise. Hunter is also director of RAND's WPS Initiative.

researcher with expertise in the implementation of the Women, Peace, and Security agenda in a variety of national security challenges, and in women's integration into the national security enterprise. Hunter is also director of RAND's WPS Initiative. Karen Sudkamp, researcher with expertise in reducing civilian harm during conflict, including at the intersection of women, peace, and security; former U.S. defense intelligence analyst with experience in the Middle East and counterterrorism topics; and associate program director in the RAND Homeland Security Research Division.

Interviews To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:

(703) 414-4795 or

(310) 451-6913, or

send an email to media@rand.org.