RAND's Aaron Davenport to Testify Before House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee About Enhancing U.S. Coast Guard Interdiction

Who

Aaron Davenport, associate director of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division's Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations Program and a retired senior officer in the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), will testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation during a hearing examining Coast Guard efforts in drug enforcement, illegal migration, and IUU fishing.

What

Davenport's testimony will focus on potential ways the Coast Guard can enhance its drug and migrant interdiction and international fisheries law enforcement missions, including better information sharing, leveraging existing technologies, and improving interagency and international cooperation and collaboration.

When

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, 10:00 a.m. EST

Where

2167 Rayburn House Office Building

Hearing link: https://transportation.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=406930

