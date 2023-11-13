RAND's Aaron Davenport to Testify Before House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee About Enhancing U.S. Coast Guard Interdiction

Who Aaron Davenport, associate director of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division's Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations Program and a retired senior officer in the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), will testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation during a hearing examining Coast Guard efforts in drug enforcement, illegal migration, and IUU fishing.

What Davenport's testimony will focus on potential ways the Coast Guard can enhance its drug and migrant interdiction and international fisheries law enforcement missions, including better information sharing, leveraging existing technologies, and improving interagency and international cooperation and collaboration.

When Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, 10:00 a.m. EST

Where 2167 Rayburn House Office Building Hearing link: https://transportation.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=406930

Interviews To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:

(703) 414-4795 or

(310) 451-6913, or

send an email to media@rand.org.