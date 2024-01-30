RAND Experts to Testify Before U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission

Who RAND's Edward Parker and Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga will testify before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission on Thursday, February 1, about the implications of China's significant investments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to transform its military.

What Parker, a physical scientist and professor at the Pardee RAND graduate school, will focus on quantum computing and provide a comparative overview of the quantum industrial bases of the United States and China. Beauchamp-Mustafaga, a policy researcher, will discuss China's efforts to implement AI large language models as part of its cognitive warfare tactics through social media.

When Thursday, February 1, 2024

11:20 a.m.–12:50 p.m. EDT

Where Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 215

Livestream link: https://www.uscc.gov/hearings/current-and-emerging-technologies-us-china-economic-and-national-security-competition

Interviews To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:

(703) 414-4795 or

(310) 451-6913, or

send an email to media@rand.org.