Reforming DoD's Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution Process for a Competitive Future
What
As Congress, the Department of Defense, and other key stakeholders are working on once-in-a-generation changes to the planning, programming, budgeting, and execution process (PPBE), leaders from RAND's National Security Research Division and Project Air Force will host a panel of distinguished experts to discuss their visions for PPBE reform in advance of the Commission on PPBE Reform's final report to Congress this March.
Who
- Hon. Chuck Hagel (introduction), former secretary of Defense
- Hon. Bob Hale, chair of the PPBE Reform Commission
- Hon. Eric Fanning, commissioner, PPBE Reform Commission
- Hon. Frank Kendall III, secretary of the Air Force
- Hon. William A. LaPlante, under secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment
- Lara Sayer, executive director for the Commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution (PPBE) Reform
- Stephanie Young (moderator), director of Resource Management Program, RAND Project AIR FORCE
When
Thursday, February 8, 2024, 3:00-4:30 PM EST
Where
Zoom link: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1614937065
