Reforming DoD's Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution Process for a Competitive Future

As Congress, the Department of Defense, and other key stakeholders are working on once-in-a-generation changes to the planning, programming, budgeting, and execution process (PPBE), leaders from RAND's National Security Research Division and Project Air Force will host a panel of distinguished experts to discuss their visions for PPBE reform in advance of the Commission on PPBE Reform's final report to Congress this March.

See the event page here: https://www.rand.org/events/2024/02/PPBE-reform.html. Please reach out to media@rand.org with any questions.