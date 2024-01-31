Reforming DoD's Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution Process for a Competitive Future

What

As Congress, the Department of Defense, and other key stakeholders are working on once-in-a-generation changes to the planning, programming, budgeting, and execution process (PPBE), leaders from RAND's National Security Research Division and Project Air Force will host a panel of distinguished experts to discuss their visions for PPBE reform in advance of the Commission on PPBE Reform's final report to Congress this March.

See the event page here: https://www.rand.org/events/2024/02/PPBE-reform.html.

Who

When

Thursday, February 8, 2024, 3:00-4:30 PM EST

Where

Zoom link: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1614937065

RSVP

No RSVP is needed to attend this virtual event.

