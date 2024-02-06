How Artificial Intelligence Affects the Homeland Security Enterprise

What

Join experts from the RAND Homeland Security Research Division for a conversation about artificial intelligence's impact on the Department of Homeland Security and the homeland security enterprise more broadly. With the explosive growth of AI tools exposing new threats and opportunities for the United States, AI will have impacts across affect every homeland security mission, from countering terrorism to securing cyberspace to preserving American economic security. This discussion will highlight ways that AI and machine learning might assist agencies in fulfilling their homeland security mission, as well as explore the risks AI poses across the mission set.

Information: See the event page here: https://www.rand.org/events/2024/02/AI-and-homeland-security.html. Please reach out to media@rand.org with any questions.