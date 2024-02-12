Ahead of Ukraine War 2nd Anniversary, RAND Experts to Discuss Challenges and Costs

What

On the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, RAND researchers will answer journalists' questions about the war during a media call Friday, Feb. 16, at 12 p.m. ET.

Among the topics they will address are gridlock in appropriating new funding for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress, potential reactions by U.S. adversaries such as China and Iran, the likelihood of Russia's strategy to wait out the West, and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's frustrations with his generals' military strategy.