Ahead of Ukraine War 2nd Anniversary, RAND Experts to Discuss Challenges and Costs
What
On the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, RAND researchers will answer journalists' questions about the war during a media call Friday, Feb. 16, at 12 p.m. ET.
Among the topics they will address are gridlock in appropriating new funding for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress, potential reactions by U.S. adversaries such as China and Iran, the likelihood of Russia's strategy to wait out the West, and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's frustrations with his generals' military strategy.
Who
Confirmed RAND speakers:
- Samuel Charap, senior political scientist, with expertise in the foreign policies of Russia and the former Soviet states; European and Eurasian regional security; and U.S.-Russia deterrence, strategic stability, and arms control
- William Courtney, adjunct senior fellow and former U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia; special assistant to the president for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia; expertise in geopolitics
- Ann Marie Dailey, policy researcher with expertise in Russia, Europe, and Eurasia; extensive knowledge of the political, military, and economic drivers underpinning security
- James Black, assistant director of the defense and security research group at RAND Europe, with expertise in NATO and European defense strategies; force development and acquisition, and defense innovation and industry
- Khrystyna Holynska, assistant policy researcher, with expertise on Russian coercion, the future of NATO, Ukrainian defense and security policy.
When
Friday, Feb. 16, 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST
RSVP
To participate, contact media@rand.org for a link to this virtual event.
Additional RAND Russia and Ukraine experts are available for one-on-one media interviews:
Scott Boston, weaponry and munitions, tanks
Raphael Cohen, military strategy, geopolitics
Alyssa Demus, Ukrainian military, refugee resettlement
Stephen Flanagan, efforts to broaden NATO, U.S. geopolitical strategy
Edward Geist, nuclear deterrence strategies and nuclear weaponry
Gian Gentile, military strategy and U.S. aid
Marta Kepe, NATO and security of the Baltics
Karl Mueller, Ukraine's air defense strategies
Clint Reach, costs of the Ukraine conflict for Russia
Peter Wilson, drone warfare
Interviews
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.