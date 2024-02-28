RAND Event: Understanding U.S. Armed Forces Operating Capabilities in the Arctic

What:

As one of just eight countries with territory in the Arctic, the United States has considerable interests in the region, as well as a responsibility to prepare and protect its armed forces that may be called on to secure its interests and protect its sovereignty.

Please join RAND Arctic experts and U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter Gautier for a conversation on a recently released report on the Arctic operating capabilities of the U.S. armed forces, as well as a broader discussion about the strategic implications of the evolving security environment in the Arctic.