RAND Event: Understanding U.S. Armed Forces Operating Capabilities in the Arctic
What:
As one of just eight countries with territory in the Arctic, the United States has considerable interests in the region, as well as a responsibility to prepare and protect its armed forces that may be called on to secure its interests and protect its sovereignty.
Please join RAND Arctic experts and U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter Gautier for a conversation on a recently released report on the Arctic operating capabilities of the U.S. armed forces, as well as a broader discussion about the strategic implications of the evolving security environment in the Arctic.
Who:
- Vice Admiral Peter Gautier, deputy commandant for operations, U.S. Coast Guard
- Scott Savitz, senior engineer at RAND
- Abbie Tingstad, adjunct senior physical scientist, RAND; visiting Arctic research professor, United States Coast Guard Academy
When:
Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 2:00 p.m. Eastern/11:00 a.m. Pacific
Where:
To join this event, either in person or virtually, please register here: https://answer.rand.org/arctic#
To attend in person, you must R.S.V.P. by Thursday, February 29. No walk-ins will be allowed.
