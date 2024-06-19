Media Call: RAND Experts Preview 2024 NATO Summit

What:

RAND experts will discuss the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., and the importance of the alliance as it celebrates its 75th anniversary. Topics will include continued support for Ukraine, strengthening the alliance's overall defense and deterrence, reinforcing its eastern flank, integrating new members Finland and Sweden, addressing challenges from China, deepening partnerships with Indo-Pacific democracies, and how members may address emerging technologies and climate change. The summit is scheduled for July 9–11, 2024.