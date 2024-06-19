Media Call: RAND Experts Preview 2024 NATO Summit
What:
RAND experts will discuss the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., and the importance of the alliance as it celebrates its 75th anniversary. Topics will include continued support for Ukraine, strengthening the alliance's overall defense and deterrence, reinforcing its eastern flank, integrating new members Finland and Sweden, addressing challenges from China, deepening partnerships with Indo-Pacific democracies, and how members may address emerging technologies and climate change. The summit is scheduled for July 9–11, 2024.
Who:
- Anca Agachi, defense policy analyst with expertise in the political, military, and economic drivers of security in Europe; NATO; and transatlantic security
- James Black, assistant director, RAND Europe Defence and Security Research Group, with expertise on the future of NATO/EU and European defense, strategy and geopolitics; defense innovation; and the impact of new technologies
- Ann Dailey, policy researcher and geopolitical strategist with expertise in the political, military, and economic drivers underpinning international security
- Stephen Flanagan, adjunct senior fellow with expertise in NATO, transatlantic security and defense issues, military strategy, Europe, and Russia
- Marta Kepe, senior defense analyst with expertise in European defense policy and capabilities, NATO, Russia, resilience and resistance preparations, hybrid threats, and defense industrial and logistics
- Barry Pavel, vice president, RAND National Security Research Division; director, National Defense Research Institute, with expertise in U.S. defense strategy, capabilities, and alliances
- Andrew Radin, senior political scientist with expertise in European security, military activities in the space domain, peace operations, and security sector reform.
When:
Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 10 to 11 a.m. EDT
Where:
To join this virtual conversation, please contact media@rand.org for a link to the virtual conversation.
Interviews
To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations:
(703) 414-4795 or
(310) 451-6913, or
send an email to media@rand.org.