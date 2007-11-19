For Release Monday

November 19, 2007

The RAND Corporation Board of Trustees has elected Gen. John W. Handy, real estate executive Peter Lowy, and businessman Donald Tang, RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today.

In addition, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Harold Brown was elected “trustee emeritus,” a new category established by the Board of Trustees to retain the counsel and active involvement of a limited number of former trustees who have given outstanding service to the institution.

“We are delighted these four very accomplished individuals have agreed to become trustees,” Thomson said. “Their combined wisdom and experience will help RAND continue its mission of providing objective analysis and effective solutions to our clients around the world.”

Handy is a four-star general who served in the U.S. Air Force for 39 years. His final post was commander of the United States Transportation Command. Upon his retirement from the Air Force in 2005, he became executive vice president of Horizon Lines, Inc., a domestic ocean shipping and integrated logistics company.

Lowy was appointed managing director of Westfield Holdings in 1997 and currently serves as group managing director of the Westfield Group. The Westfield Group is the largest publicly traded real estate company in the world. Lowy has 23 years of experience in the shopping center and real estate investment trust industry and has served on the advisory board of the RAND Center for Terrorism Risk Management Policy.

Tang is vice chairman of Bear Stearns & Co. and chairman and president of Bear Stearns International. He also is chairman of the Asia Society Southern California, and has been a member of the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy Advisory Board.

Brown is a partner in the venture banking firm Warburg Pincus, and counselor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Brown was defense secretary during the Carter administration. He has also served as president of the California Institute of Technology, Secretary of the Air Force, and director of the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory. Brown previously served three terms as a RAND trustee, for a total of 22 years. He chairs the advisory board of the RAND Center for Global Risk and Security and is also an advisor to RAND Infrastructure, Safety and Environment.