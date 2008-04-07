RAND Corporation Board of Trustees Elects Four New Members

For Release Monday

April 7, 2008

U.S. Army Gen. John Keane, businessmen Charles Martin and Bob Wright, and Johns Hopkins University professor Francis Fukuyama have been elected to the RAND Corporation Board of Trustees, RAND President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today.

The four new members will join their colleagues on the nonprofit research institutions’ Board of Trustees at its April 2008 meeting.

“We have been honored to count distinguished former public officials and military officers as well as leaders in business, academia and philanthropy among RAND’s trustees,” Thomson said. “As we celebrate 60 years as a nonprofit organization, we are proud to welcome these four individuals, whose guidance will help ensure that RAND continues providing objective and independent analysis to policymakers at all levels of government and in all corners of the world.”

Keane is a four-star Army general who completed 37 years of service in December 2003, culminating as acting chief of staff and vice chief of staff. A decorated Vietnam combat veteran, Keane commanded the 101st Airborne Division and the 18th Airborne Corps, the Army’s largest war-fighting organization. He currently is a senior managing director and co-founder of Keane Advisors, LLC, a private equity firm.

Charles Martin has served as chairman and CEO of Vanguard Health Systems since its inception in 1997. Prior to Vanguard, he served as chairman, president and CEO of OrNda Healthcorp. Under his leadership, OrNda’s revenue grew from $450 million to $3 billion in four years to become the nation’s third-largest investor-owned hospital management company. He serves on the RAND Health Board of Advisors.

Bob Wright is vice chairman of the board, executive officer and a member of the Corporate Executive Office of the General Electric Company. He joined NBC as president and CEO in September 1986, and was named chairman and CEO of the network in June 2001. He later served as chairman and CEO of NBC Universal from May 2004 to February 2007, and continued to serve as chairman of the NBC Universal Board of Directors until May 2007.

Frank Fukuyama is the Bernard L. Schwartz Professor of International Political Economy at the Paul H. Nize School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University and the director of SAIS’ International Development Program. He is the author of “The End of History and the Last Man,” and also is chairman of the editorial board of The American Interest magazine. Fukuyama was a member of RAND’s Political Science Department in 1979–1980, 1983–1989 and 1995–1996.

RAND celebrates its 60th anniversary as a nonprofit organization helping to improve public policy through research and analysis on May 14, 2008.