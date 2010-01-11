For Release Monday

January 11, 2010

National security researcher Jack Riley has been appointed vice president and director of the RAND National Security Research Division, RAND Corporation President and CEO James A. Thomson announced today.

The division conducts research and analysis for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff, the Unified Combatant Commands, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, defense and intelligence agencies, allied foreign governments and foundations. Riley has been associate director of the division since 2007.

"National security is one of the fields for which RAND is best known for providing nonpartisan, evidence-based public policy analysis," Thomson said. "Jack Riley's deep experience in research leadership across a broad range of policy issues will be especially valuable as he takes on this new assignment."

During 11 years at RAND, Riley has worked primarily on domestic and international security issues, including assessments of security institutions in Palestine, Liberia and Afghanistan, cost-effectiveness analyses of security measures in settings such as airports and passenger rail facilities, and a multiyear evaluation of police-community relations in Cincinnati.

He also has held several other leadership positions, including serving as associate director of the RAND Infrastructure, Safety, and Environment unit and as director of RAND's former Public Safety and Justice unit. In his new role, Riley also will be director of the RAND National Defense Research Institute, a federally funded research and development center.

Riley received his bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan, a master's degree from Georgetown University and a doctorate from the Pardee RAND Graduate School, RAND's graduate school that awards degrees in policy analysis.

Riley succeeds Gene Gritton, who served as the vice president and director of National Security Research Division for more than five years. Gritton's 43-year career at RAND has included serving as a researcher, department head, program director and corporate officer. As an analyst, Gritton led or co-led influential studies that addressed a broad array of challenges, including designing high-performance unmanned submersibles, developing practical responses to the threat posed by electromagnetic emissions resulting from nuclear weapons exploding above the earth's atmosphere, and improving the water quality of Jamaica Bay in New York.