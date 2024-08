RAND assists health policymakers by utilizing Decision Making under Deep Uncertainty (DMDU) and similar methods to evaluate and devise strategies that can withstand a variety of uncertain future conditions. These approaches enable the development of robust health policies that are adaptable and resilient, ensuring effective responses to evolving public health challenges and unforeseen events.

Browse recent research reports, research briefs, journal articles, and commentary on long-range health policy planning. Looking for something specific? Try searching all RAND published research.