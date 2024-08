RAND aids long-range transportation planning by employing Decision Making under Deep Uncertainty (DMDU) and Robust Decision Making (RDM) methods, which help policymakers evaluate and prepare for a wide array of future scenarios. These approaches enable the identification of strategies that remain effective across diverse and uncertain conditions, thereby enhancing the resilience and adaptability of transportation systems.

Browse recent RAND content about research that uses DMDU to help with transportation planning. Looking for something specific? Try searching all RAND published research.