RAND has contributed more to thinking about how to deal with the longer-range future than any other organization. RAND's early methodological work started in the late 1950s and 1960s with the developments of the Delphi method and scenario analysis. This work continued sporadically through the 1970s and 1980s—and since the 1990s—computational technology has enabled new futures methodologies such as Robust Decision Making and Scenario Discovery.

Additionally, many Pardee RAND Graduate School dissertations use and advance long-range methods like exploratory modeling and Robust Decision Making.

RAND is again leading the way in putting these methods to use in dealing with the challenges of the future.