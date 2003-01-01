Futures Methodologies

Delphi Assessment: Expert Opinion, Forecasting, and Group Process 1974
A critical analysis and evaluation of the Delphi technique, a systematic method for eliciting expert opinion on a variety of topics.
Since the late 1950s, RAND has made significant contributions to a wide range of methodologies focused on how to deal with the longer-range future. Here we present some of RAND's earliest research on these topics.
An experiment designed to discover whether the results of laboratory studies dealing with general (almanac) information are relevant to the applied case when the true answer is unknown. Using short-range prediction questions as subject matter, the experiment indicates that, in general, Delphi procedures are at least as effective with short-range prediction as they have been for almanac material.
One of a series of studies using Delphi procedures to aid decisionmakers in dealing with value judgments. Previous studies have not clearly shown that there is an appropriate population of factual questions to compare with value judgments; the variability of performance on factual questions is large, depending on the type of questions asked.
An investigation of the effect on group accuracy of two variations in the Delphi procedures.
An analysis of the validity of using self-rating as a technique for selecting more accurate subgroups in applications of the Delphi method for eliciting group judgments.
This Memorandum is a supplement to RM-5888-PR and presents material used in a series of experiments evaluating the Delphi procedures for formulating and refining group judgments, as well as a bibliography of RAND publications related to Delphi studies.
This report describes the results of an extensive set of experiments conducted at RAND during the spring and summer of 1968 that were concerned with evaluating the effectiveness of the Delphi procedures for formulating group judgments.
An analysis of the utility of the Delphi method for determining group values.
The difficulties (such as the influence of dominant individuals, noise, and group pressure for conformity) of obtaining a group opinion through traditional face-to-face interaction led to the development of the Delphi procedures, which are described.
The use of the Delphi method for group prediction and estimating in a series of Rand experiments.
A description of the Delphi method and some of the areas to which it has and could be applied.
An explanation of the experimental Delphi technique, a systematic procedure for obtaining the opinions of experts on a particular subject.
An outline of the Delphi technique of long-range forecasting by separately eliciting and refining the opinions of a group of advisers without contact among them, and calculating a statistical
A description of the Delphi Technique which attempts to make effective use of informed intuitive judgment in long-range forecasting.
A description of the Delphi technique, a method for the systematic solicitation and collation of expert opinions, and its applications to educational planning.
A report on an experiment in the use of expert opinions. The experiment, involving the Delphi technique and the computation of a consensus based on self-appraised competence ratings, is described and its results analyzed.
A discussion of studies directed toward the improved use of expert opinions in operations research. The Delphi method as applied to consensus research is discussed and the results of experiments directed toward convergence of expert opinions present.
A consideration of operations research as a science, though an inexact one.
An unrestricted abridgement and revision of a report on an experiment in the use of experts for estimation and decision making, which was part of a series of experiments performed at RAND, designated internally as "Project Delphi."
A new epistemological approach to the inexact sciences, which include applied physical sciences, such as engineering and medicine, as well as most of the social sciences.
What should people do today to shape the next hundred years to their liking?
Computer-Assisted Reasoning, an approach to decision-making under conditions of uncertainty suited to applying complex systems to policy analysis.
Computer models provide a powerful tool for reasoning about difficult problems.
RAP methods may offer greater insight into the vulnerabilities inherent in several types of surprises.
This report addresses the issue by developing a conceptual framework of how a proto-peer (meaning a state that is not yet a peer but has the potential to become one) might interact with the hegemon (the dominant global power).
Said another way, today's expandability issues and impediments are likely to persist in most reasonable futures.
In the fall of 1996, RAND researchers conducted a successful proof-of-concept demonstration for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of new methods for science and technology (S and T) planning.
Discusses a study that used a new approach to address the conditions under which California can preserve access to public higher education over the next two decades.
A new approach to model-based analysis--exploratory analysis--expands on traditional analytic approaches to enhance understanding of complex problems, provides a wider range of information for decisionmakers, and improves comparisons.
Distinguishes these two broad classes of model use, describes some of the approaches used in exploratory modeling, and suggests some technological innovations needed to facilitate it.
Probabilistic forecasting is presented as a technique required when the period to be described is in the far future and the relationships are complex.
Describes an experiment in forecasting economic, political, and military events, expressing uncertainty with explicit probabilities.
Discusses ways to exploit in probabilistic terms the judgment of experts on political, economic, or military problems — frequently the best information available.
This paper systematically describes the scenario discovery concept and its implementation, presents statistical tests to evaluate the resulting scenarios, and demonstrates the approach on an example policy problem involving the efficacy of a proposed U.S. renewable energy standard.
Evaluates alternative algorithms needed to implement a novel task the authors call ''scenario discovery,'' in which users identify concise descriptions of input parameters to a simulation model.
Description of a new analytic method, based on robust decisionmaking, that could be applied to water resource management in California and climate change policy questions.
This study identifies robust, adaptive pollution-control strategies to help ensure economic growth and environmental quality for the 21st century.
This Note is part of an effort to characterize the uncertainties about market and technological factors that may affect the future global production of seven PODs: ...
The author of this Note speculates about the possibility and desirability of developing a formal calculus for evaluating scenarios. Scenarios are an essential element of military planning. The author argues for the need of a calculus--a rigorous meth...
A discussion of the utility and desirability of basing game and research scenarios on solid contextual foundations.
An important element of most models, simulations, or games is the "scenario," which delineates the modeler's conception of whatever he is attempting to represent.
A proposed method for increasing public participation in decisions on urban renewal projects. (1) Define the geographic area to be renewed, the number and identity of its inhabitants, and the condition of its buildings. Survey the opinions of affect...
The "decision seminar," a creation of Harold Lasswell, is designed to permit a group of specialists to integrate their knowledge to deal with a complex policy problem. Its overriding purpose is to translate a decisionmaking context into terms that ma...
An examination of the present and future usefulness of systems analysis as an approach to policy planning, particularly in matters of national security.
Reproduction of a paper presented at a conference on Modern Strategic Analysis held by the Security Studies Project of UCLA, 13 January 1967. The evolution of the scenario as a device for conducting war games is traced.
Provides a conceptual framework for promoting innovation and modernization of capabilities
RAND was asked to develop a common planning framework that could extend across the Air Force, allow better coordination of requirements and options, incorporate the Air Force
This paper discusses a framework for evaluating the effectiveness of technology gaming and other methods used to guide decisions relating to investment of Department of Defense research-and-development resources. The author suggests that technology g...
This paper projects what the world might be like in the year 2018 and the implications for Army doctrine using the metaphor of a molecule affected by lights. A small Delphi exercise in which participants posed yes/no questions about this future worl...
Electric utilities, governmental energy agencies, and some private economic forecasting services make long-term forecasts of electricity and peak demand.
This paper details part of an effort to evaluate Sweden's Secretariat for Futures Studies. The author identifies two basic issues regarding futures studies--their legitimacy, and criteria for evaluating them. The author reviews some of the tenets o...
An introduction to a method for making long-range (10-20 years) forecasts of Soviet strategic weapon developments.
Presents a new methodology for helping members of a group to arrive at carefully reasoned value judgments or decisions. The new procedure, called "qualitative controlled feedback," presents each group member with a common question,...
The Qualitative Controlled Feedback (QCF) method was developed to assist policymakers in forming judgments and making decisions that reflect the interactive reasoning of all members of a group. The QCF method tends to minimize face-to-face group inte...
This report presents an overview of the USAF Total Force Cost Model -- sometimes referred to as the FORCE model -- including its basic purposes and its relationship to the planning and programming process.
The technique of participatory polling was developed for a prototype trial in response to the need for long-range R&D planning requiring the opinions, assumptions, and values of planners and decisionmakers.
Presents methods for collecting and analyzing judgments from groups of experts.
The authors approach the problem by first relating R&D program management objectives to the need for assessment of technological advances, and then discussing procedures for obtaining and analyzing expert judgments on potential advances.
Gaming, including many distinct types of techniques, has been used for thousands of years for many purposes, including the forecasting of man's affairs. Despite its venerability, the activity has many unrecognized and unrealized potentials: ...
What effect does transportation have upon a city's growth? This study addresses the question of how to predict changes in urban form caused by changes in transportation system characteristics. Two primary dimensions of urban form are considered: (1...
Examines major features of changing population distribution and their long-term implications and proposes policies for coping with local and regional effects of redistribution. Features of changing distribution: (1) people vacating extensive portio...
At this early stage in the scientific study of the future for policy purposes, a number of important methodological choices face social scientists.
Only when prediction is linked to policy choices should we speak of futurology or "the science of prediction." An essential but neglected aspect of social forecasting for more than five years ahead is the prediction of what people will want then. P...
This report presents an elementary cross-impact model where the cross-impacts are formulated as relative probabilities. Conditions are derived for the consistency of the matrix of relative probabilities of n events.
Description of a new forecasting model, based on political and technological forecasting techniques, to help decisionmakers identify salient futures for present policy consideration.
A discussion of the requirements for policy-oriented future studies — saliency, credibility, transformability into policymaking inputs, and desirability by the policymaking system.
Discusses the need and the way to study the neglected alternative domestic politics futures. Their sensitivity to ideologies and values, the disdain of some researchers for politics, and the scarcity of methods suitable for identifying, considering,...
A broad view of the traditional operations model, suggesting that any device be accepted as a model if it provides a logical means of predicting and comparing the outcomes of alternative actions, regardless of its representative features or its ...
Notes used as a basis for informal talks on systems analysis, discussing ways of giving analytical support for long-range planning.
A discussion of methods for the systematic exploration of political feasibility concerning policy-oriented predictions.
This paper describes a methodology for predicting development schedules realistically, taking available funds into account.
A suggestion that governmental decisionmaking techniques be reconstructed to include inputs from personnel trained to deal with the future.
A report of philosophical, pragmatic, and methodological changes in world attitude toward the future — all favoring positive long-range planning.
The application of the techniques of the physical sciences to the social sciences, coupled with the increasing capability and refinement of the computer, is presented as a possible method of solving socio-political problems in the future.
The qualitative improvement of societal studies depends upon all-out acceptance of operations-research techniques, adoption of a systems approach as a basic principle, a real effort toward interdisciplinary collaboration.
The methodology suggested in this study includes several extensions to basic technological projection techniques, identification of context in the analysis of the transition from technical feasibility to commercial profitability, and refinements...
An analysis of the possible interaction between predictions and the events about which the predictions are made. The following questions are considered: (1) Is the interaction of prediction and event predictable? (2) Can the interaction of predicti...
A description of the PPB system and its contributions to the planning process. First, it establishes and makes explicit the relationships, or linkages, among the organization's goals, programs, and activities and their resource implications and finan...
An analysis of Project Futuribles, an international venture which operates on the premise that the future is not a given unknown but one of many possible futures.
A discussion of the use of computers in determining the structure of complex systems and in prediction....
A reappraisal of methodology in the social sciences with specific proposals for modifications of traditional procedures. The paper suggests that social scientists explore the possibilities of operations research approaches, of operational model build...
Suggestion for a study to improve research appraisal. Although it may lead to a genuine scientific breakthrough, most research consists of evolutionary extrapolation, and refinement and application of existing technology to new objectives. This pap...
A description of the game-simulation work conducted in RAND's Logistics Systems Laboratory to aid long-range logistics planning in the United States Air Force. The background of these experiments is described, along with the three experiments perform...
A discussion of the applicability of random sampling simulation to the problem of predicting "drift" failures. Drift failures are defined as system malfunctions occurring because the entire system, with its many interdependencies, performs at a level...
An attempt to compare four alternative techniques of forecasting under the hypothesis that all the basic data necessary for each method are available. The errors are examined in each set of projections of industry outputs from 1929 to 1939.
A report on a pilot study of the prediction of social and technological events.