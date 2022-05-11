Pardee Center Speakers and Events

Blaise Agüera y Arcas is a VP and Fellow at Google Research, where he leads an organization working on both basic research and new products in AI. His focus is on augmentative, privacy-first, and collectively beneficial applications, including on-device ML for Android phones, wearables, and the Internet of Things. One of the team’s technical contributions is Federated Learning, an approach to training neural networks in a distributed setting that avoids sharing user data. Blaise also founded the Artists and Machine Intelligence program, and has been an active participant in cross-disciplinary dialogs about AI and ethics, fairness and bias, policy, and risk. Until 2014 he was a Distinguished Engineer at Microsoft. Outside the tech world, Blaise has worked on computational humanities projects including the digital reconstruction of Sergei Prokudin-Gorskii’s color photography at the Library of Congress, and the use of computer vision techniques to shed new light on Gutenberg’s printing technology. Blaise has given TED talks on Sea dragon and Pho¬to¬synth (2007, 2012), Bing Maps (2010), and machine creativity (2016), and gave a keynote at NeurIPS on social intelligence (2019). In 2008, he was awarded MIT’sTR35 prize. In 2018 and 2019 he taught the course “Intelligent Machinery, Identity, and Ethics” at the University of Washington, placing computing and AI in a broader historical and philosophical context.
Abstract: In the 2020s, machine learning has kicked into a new gear with the advent of large, unsupervised, language-enabled sequence models. These models seem finally to be poised on the cusp of delivering on the original promise of general AI. They also bring with them a slew of open questions in fields ranging from public policy to ethics, to economics, to neuroscience, to philosophy. This wide-ranging talk will begin with a quick review of how such models work, then delve into why they work, and how this might inform our understanding of the human mind and cognition in general. We’ll finish with a few interesting implications for fairness and bias, value alignment, intellectual property, and the future of work.