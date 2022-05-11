Pardee Center Speakers and Events

Joanna Radin is an award-winning historian of biomedical futures at Yale University, where she is an Associate Professor of History of Science and Medicine. Her research and teaching focus on how people have imagined science, medicine and technology will change their lives. Her current work draws on the career of the Harvard-trained writer, director, producer and video game-designer, Michael Crichton to trace shifting ideas about science, expertise, and truth in American culture. She is the author of Life on Ice: A New History for Cold Blood (Chicago, 2017), an account of the emergence and ethics of the low-temperature biobank and co-editor of Cryopolitics: Frozen Life in a Melting World (MIT, 2017), a critical investigation of practices of life extension across human and non-human worlds. Her writing has appeared in leading academic journals as well as The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The New Inquiry, and others. She co-edits the Science as Cultureseries at the University of Chicago Press.

Abstract: Where do fears and fantasies about the future come from? In this talk I consider how “the scenario,” rooted in Cold War practices of nuclear defense innovated at RAND was adopted as a literary strategy for exploiting uncertainty by one of the 20th century’s most prolific interpreters of cultures of expertise. Michael Crichton (1942-2008), who first made a name for himself with the 1969 technothriller, The Andromeda Strain, had already been publishing crime novels under the pen name John Lange. The first of these, Odds On (1966), makes clear its debts to the practice of scenario planning. Ironically, scenario planning, as developed in approaches to “alternative future worlds” by Herman Kahn and the game theoretics of Thomas Schelling, was itself adapted from Hollywood scriptwriting conventions. Crichton’s embrace of the scenario and of game theory in his earliest work, as well as an unusual fluency with computing, helped create a wildly successful formula through which he would influence how emerging science and technology were imagined for more than 50 years, from biotech to climate change. Examining how RAND-associated techniques for dealing with risk and uncertainty have traveled via mass culture, I argue, can help us respond to contemporary debates about trust in experts and in liberal institutions, more generally.