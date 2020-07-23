Policy Analysis for Complex Systems (PACS) Speaker Series

Stuart Candy (@futuryst) is a Berggruen Fellow at the University of Southern California, Fellow of the World Economic Forum, and Associate Professor of Design and Director of Situation Lab at Carnegie Mellon University. A strategic designer, facilitator, artist and educator, he works with leaders and learners around the world to augment collective foresight capacity. As an educator he has introduced futures at leading design schools, and as a practitioner he has partnered with governments at all levels and organizations including United Nations agencies, Smithsonian Institution, the BBC, NASA JPL, Skoll World Forum, US Conference of Mayors, Oxford University, Dubai Museum of the Future, and Cook Inlet Tribal Council.

Dr. Candy holds degrees in Law and the History and Philosophy of Science from the University of Melbourne, and an MA and PhD in Political Science (Alternative Futures) from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He was twice an East-West Center Fellow (Honolulu) and currently serves as Vice Chair of the Center for PostNatural History (Pittsburgh), and Special Advisor to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (Geneva). He is coeditor of Design and Futures and cocreator of the award-winning imagination game The Thing From The Future.