Disinformation Amid the Israel-Hamas War, U.S. Gun Policy, Cannabis: RAND Weekly Recap

This week, we discuss how lies and misinformation will play a key role in the Israel-Hamas war; a look at the evidence on how to address America’s gun violence problem; preventing bias and inequities when vetting national security personnel; exploring supply models for recreational cannabis; what North Korea might be learning from Hamas; and U.S.-China competition for digital infrastructure.

Photo by EyePress News/Reuters

Israeli ground forces advanced into the Gaza Strip last Friday night. As the battle continues in the weeks and months ahead, Israel Defense Forces and Hamas will be fighting street by street, building by building—clashing in brutal urban combat.

But the war isn't just about tactics, say RAND's Todd Helmus and William Marcellino. It's also about perception: telling a story about who is the victim and who is the aggressor. Lies, mistruths, and disinformation will be a key part of the fight.

The recent explosion at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City shows how the information war has already played out. Hamas quickly blamed Israel, and the Israelis quickly blamed Hamas. Israel even released a video—later discredited—purporting to show proof of Hamas's involvement. False assertions flew online from supporters on both sides. (Evidence now suggests the explosion was the result of a failed Palestinian rocket.)

Considering the prevalence of false information and the fact that emotions are running high, those watching on the sidelines should find trusted sources, corroborate information where possible, and take a pause before sharing content. As for the belligerents, they should know that false accusations and inaccuracies will only undercut their cause.

It will be critical to cut through the mistruths and collect cold, hard facts, Helmus and Marcellino say. “The mistakes, lies, and false accusations will only grow and will surely obscure the true cost of this war. The success of the Israeli operation and the fate of Palestinian civilians could hang in the balance.”